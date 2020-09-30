Amazon infuses Rs 1,125 crore in Amazon Seller Services

In February, it had pumped in Rs 2,208 crore in capital in the entity.

Amazon has infused a fresh Rs 1,125 crore in Indian marketplace entity Amazon Seller Services, according to regulatory filings sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler. The capital infusion comes ahead of the upcoming festive season that drives bulk of the sales for e-commerce firms in the country. Amazon and Walmart-controlled Flipkart typically commence the first leg of their festive sales around Navaratri. The nine-day festival starts on October 17 this year.

This time around, companies are gearing up to handle a considerable surge in consumer orders as the pandemic has boosted online spends. This is the third infusion by Amazon in its India unit this calendar year. In July, Amazon infused Rs 2,310 crore in Amazon Seller Services. In February, it had pumped in Rs 2,208 crore in capital in the entity.

To tackle the estimated increase in order volumes, Amazon announced the addition of 10 new fulfilment centres in India. The e-commerce major also ramped up hiring, creating about 70,000 temporary job profiles in the country across delivery, fulfilment and customer service departments. “We will continue to create thousands of additional opportunities across the network to support customer demand across the country this upcoming festive season, so customers can stay safe,” Amazon India had said in a statement earlier this month.

Rival Flipkart, which received a fresh Walmart-led $1.2 billion in July, said it will help create more than 70,000 direct jobs in the run-up to its upcoming Big Billion Days sale, in addition to lakhs of indirect employment opportunities.

Competition in the domestic e-commerce space has intensified with the entry of JioMart. The company, which claims to be servicing more than 400,000 grocery orders a day, is expanding into categories like electronics and fashion.