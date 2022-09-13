Amazon India waives off 50% seller fees in run up to festive season

E-commerce giant Amazon has announced that all new sellers registering on its platform between August 28 and October 26, and launching within 90 days from date of registration, shall be eligible to avail 50% waiver on the selling fee.

The e-tailer’s selling fee can be broken down into four categories: referral fee, or the sell on Amazon fee, which starts at 2%. Next, closing fee, which starts at Rs 5, the weight handling fee which starts at Rs 29 and finally it even includes other fees which is applicable in some cases. The final fee for each category varies according to the size, product price, weight and other factors. All sellers pay the seller fees for selling their products on Amazon and is calculated as a percentage of the total sales price that is paid by the buyer.

Amazon India added that lakhs of sellers are looking forward to potential benefits from this festive season. This includes businesses of all sizes, including local stores, traditional weavers and artisans, women entrepreneurs as well as startups and digital entrepreneurs who make their selection of products available on the platform.

“This festive season our focus continues to be on sellers potentially maximising their success while endeavoring to provide our customers unmatched value and the convenience of shopping from anywhere, anytime. We have over a million sellers from India who will have the opportunity to showcase their products to customers across the country during the festive season. We hope that this festive season will bring growth and success to all our sellers and that we continue to offer our customers the widest selection, convenience, and fast delivery for them to look forward to celebrating this festive season from the comfort and safety of their homes,” said Vivek Somareddy, director fulfilment channels, Amazon India.

The company’s Great Indian Festival (GIF) 2022 sale will also begin for customers on September 23, its mobile app showed. In the past, Prime customers have enjoyed early access to the sale, a trend likely to continue even during this edition. Amazon’s kickstarter deals are already live and will be on till September 25, around when the GIF starts.

Amazon India has over 60 fulfilment centres, sortation centres across 19 states and over 1,850 Amazon-owned and partner stations that are gearing up for the festive season, along with 28,000 I Have Space partners, its collaboration with local store owners to supplement their regular income.