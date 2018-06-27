Amazon India to install solar power panels in more fulfillment centres

Amazon India has already installed 1,000 kilowatt (KW) of solar power.

Amazon India has announced a new initiative to generate clean energy through installation of solar panels on the rooftops of its fulfillment centres and sortation sites in India.

Currently, Amazon India has already installed 1,000 kilowatt (KW) of solar power panels at its fulfillment centre in Hyderabad. In addition to the installation at Hyderabad, the company has installed 600 KW of solar power panels at its fulfillment centre in Jamalpur, Haryana.

The company plans to further deploy largescale solar panel systems on rooftops of an additional five fulfillment centres and two sortation sites located in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai, while further expanding existing capacity in Delhi. With this deployment, by the end of 2018, Amazon India will be able to generate solar energy close to 8,000 KW.