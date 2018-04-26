Amazon India to expand storage capacity by 1.5 times this year

The e-commerce firm had recently announced six FCs for the large appliances and furniture category and another 15 FCs to support the AmazonNow business. (Reuters)

E-commerce major Amazon India today said it will increase its storage capacity this year by 1.5 times to 20 million cubic feet, over 13.5 million cubic feet last year, to fulfil the rapidly expanding demand. The company also announced its plans to add five fulfillment centres (FCs) in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Vijayawada and Kolkata this year, which will add four million cubic feet storage capacity. “With the addition of five new FCs, Amazon.in now has 67 FC in 13 states, with a total storage capacity of over 20 million cubic feet,” it said in a statement.

The e-commerce firm had recently announced six FCs for the large appliances and furniture category and another 15 FCs to support the AmazonNow business. Till last year, the company had 41 FCs, with a storage capacity of 13.5 million cubic feet. All of these FCs will be fully operational before the festive season of 2018, it said.

The company said over 40 million products are ready for immediate shipping at present through the network of FCs in India, and this selection will only increase with the expanding FC footprint. “With the addition of this expanded infrastructure, we will be able to offer an even better Prime experience to our customers,” Amazon India vice-president customer fulfillment Akhil Saxena said.