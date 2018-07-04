Amazon India launches third fulfilment centre in West Bengal

Spread over 140,000 square feet with over 600,000 cubic feet of storage space, this centre is one of the five announced for 2018. (Reuters)

In a bid to serve customers better with one and two-day delivery options, Amazon India on Wednesday announced launch of its third fulfilment centre in West Bengal.

Spread over 140,000 square feet with over 600,000 cubic feet of storage space, this centre is one of the five announced for 2018.

“We have been consistently investing in our infrastructure and delivery network, so that we can increase our speed of delivery.

“With the launch of our third fulfilment centre in the state, we strongly believe that we will be able to better serve our customers with one-day and two-day delivery,” its Vice President (Customer Fulfilment) Akhil Saxena said, adding Prime membership in the state has been on the rise.