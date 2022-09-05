Amazon India announced launch of 1.25 lakh sqft sortation center in Gujarat ahead of festive season

Amazon India has announced the launch of its largest sortation center in Gujarat, ahead of the upcoming festive season. Situated in Bavla Industrial Area in Ahmedabad, the 1.25 lakh sqft sortation center will sort and connect customer packages to the delivery stations of Ahmedabad and other cities in Gujarat. With this new center, Amazon India now has 3 sortation centers with an area spanning 1.35 lakh sqft. The expansion will support more than 1.5 lakh sellers in the state and will facilitate faster deliveries during the festive season.

With this expansion, Amazon India will create work opportunities in Gujarat and these opportunities will be in roles ranging from sortation center managers, sorters and process associates who will work collaboratively to fulfil customer delivery. “We are expanding our infrastructure across the state, and this expansion will create new job opportunities. The expansion is in line with our commitment to deliver packages faster, reliably, and safely ahead of the upcoming festive season,” said Abhinav Singh, Director, Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain & Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India.

Also Read: Reliance Retail contributed over 63 pc of sales of Future Consumer in FY22

What are sortation centers?

A key component of Amazon’s logistics network, sortation centers collect the packages from the fulfilment centers, and these packages are sorted here with technology and automated process in place, before being sent to delivery stations across the state. The sortation happens based on the location and mode of transportation of the package to customers and this considerably fastens the entire delivery process. “The new Sort Center in Ahmedabad will help us cater to more consumers in different parts of Gujarat, a testament to the growing adoption of e-commerce across the country,” said Abhinav Singh.

Amazon India’s Gujarat focus

Amazon India now has close to 100 Amazon-operated and partner delivery stations that cater to close to 700 pin codes across the region. The e-commerce firm’s operational presence in the state include two fulfilment centers in Gujarat with close to 2.5 million cubic feet of storage space, three sortation centers with more than 1.35 lakh sqft of processing area, close to 100 Amazon operated and service partner delivery stations, close to 1000 ‘I Have Space’ stores, and over 1.5 lakh sellers.