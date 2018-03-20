Amazon India adds another 6 fulfillment centres and 25 delivery stations for large appliances and furniture

To solve the logistics issues Amazon Now added 15 fulfillment last month, in a new bid Amazon India has added 6 more. These specialised fulfillment centres are located in Pune, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Gurugram, Mumbai and Bhopal. The ecommerce behemoths also added 25 delivery stations for the fulfillment of large appliances and furnitures.

The company has also expanded its storage units in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana and Kolkata. The ecommerce giants claim to have over 5000 products in large appliances, across brands, including air conditioners, washing machines, TVs, among others and hold over 1 million furniture products.

Commenting on the fulfillment centres, Akhil Saxena, Vice President at Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India, said, “Our investments in this specialised network will allow us to come closer to customers and offer faster delivery of large appliances and furniture. We have doubled our storage space, delivery station network and cities we deliver to in just this one year to support the growth of these categories.”

The company claims to have over 62 fulfilment centres with storage capacity of 1.5 million cubic feet. This expansion means, Amazon users in these cities will be able to avail next day or same day delivery on appliances and furniture.

Commenting on the appliances and its logistics, Suchit Subhas, Category leader in appliances, Amazon India quoted, “Our investments in infrastructure, installation services and sound finance options have led to changes in customer behaviour and adoption of online shopping for Large appliances and Furniture. Customers can find a wide selection on Amazon.in, each with detailed product descriptions, virtual guides and a toll-free helpline for a seamless experience.”

A recent report by Morgan Stanley stated that the ecommerce sector will help grow India’s market penetration to 12 percent in the next 9 years, which is currently at 2 percent. Increasing number of internet users, all new to this technology, will help lead the growth in this sector, the report stated. India had 60 million online shoppers in 2016, standing at 14 percent of the total internet users. This is predicted to grow by 50 percent in another 9 years.