Amazon.in inks lease pact with GMR Hyderabad Airport City

“With this investment, Amazon.in has more than 3 fulfilment centres in the State with a total processing area of more than 8.5 lakh sq ft,” it said without disclosing the quantum of investment made. (Reuters)

E-commerce giant Amazon.in on Thursday said it has signed a lease with GMR Hyderabad Airport City to expand its largest Fulfilment Centre (FC) in the country. The existing warehouse is spread across 4 lakh sq ft and will now be expanded by another 1.8 lakh sq ft, a statement said. “With this investment, Amazon.in has more than 3 fulfilment centres in the State with a total processing area of more than 8.5 lakh sq ft,” it said without disclosing the quantum of investment made.

The move will help Amazon, which is locked in an intense battle for market leadership with Walmart-backed Flipkart, to deliver products faster as the festive season approaches. Unlike traditional warehouses, fulfilment centres are equipped with highly automated pick, pack and shipping processes to facilitate safe and timely processing of orders.

Also read: VG Siddhartha death: Startup entrepreneurs share moments when they felt shattered and broken “In line with our vision to transform the way India buys and sells, we have been consistently investing in our infrastructure and delivery network, so we can increase our speed of delivery and provide a superior experience to both – customers and sellers,” Amazon Vice President, Customer Fulfilment – Asia Akhil Saxena said.

He added that the expansion of Amazon.in’s largest fulfilment centre in India, the company will “create many more hundreds of skilled jobs in the region”. In June this year, the company had also announced the launch of its largest delivery station in Telangana spread across more than 20,000 sq ft.