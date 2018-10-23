Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Last day to grab flat Rs 250 cashback on Amazon Pay; here’s how to get it

In order to avail Rs 250 cashback, users will have to load a minimum of Rs 5,000 into their Amazon Pay wallet.

Ahead of its Great Indian Festival sale starting tomorrow, Amazon customers can avail flat Rs 250 cashback by loading their Amazon Pay wallet. In order to avail the offer, users will have to load a minimum of Rs 5,000 into their Amazon Pay wallet. The offer is applicable till 23:59:00 pm tonight. “Load Rs 5,000 or more Amazon Pay balance and get Rs 250 extra balance instantly. Use the extra balance to do your shopping, bill payments and recharges during the great Indian sale,” Amazon said on its website. According to the terms and conditions on Amazon’s website, the cashback amount is limited to maximum amount of Rs 250 per customer.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex falls over 350 points; Nifty nears 10,100 as IT, pharma stocks drag

Further, the offer is valid on all electronic loads (credit/debit card, net banking, UPI) and is not applicable on cash loads. “The offer is valid on electronic loads on Amazon.in app and website only,” the firm said. Notably, Amazon said that the maximum permissible limit for monthly Amazon Pay balance load is Rs 10,000. “You may not be able to Add Amazon Pay balance if this monthly limit is exceeded, upon which you will be ineligible for this offer,” Amazon said.

After a 5-day sale earlier this month, Amazon is bringing back its ‘Great Indian Festival’ sale scheduled to open on October 24th. The second wave of the sale will begin on midnight of October 24 midnight and end at 11:59 pm on October 28. Amazon will be offering attractive deals on smartphones, large appliances & TVs, home & kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery & beauty, and consumer electronics among other items.

During the sale between October 24th and October 28th, Amazon will be offering extra 10% cashback on ICICI Bank and Citibank credit cards. Further, customers can get no-cost EMI options with Bajaj Finserv EMI card and select credit and debit cards.