Amazon Great Indian Festival sale Day 2 beats Day 1; Eretailer logs 5X growth; sells 1.5 mn units in first 12 hours

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale started on October 1, a day ahead of the other ecommerce majors, and according to the eretailer, while day 1 was massive, it was roundly beaten by the growth in numbers logged on day 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, which was also a Sunday. This it managed to do despite the rest of the competition getting in on the act from October 2. At the moment, all eretailers have their own Diwali sales going on, including Snapdeal Unbox sale, and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale as well as ShopClues Challenge. These portals too are reporting humongous sales growth figures and the reasons behind it are the huge discounts on offer. However, this has led to protest from the brick and mortar retailers who say that the portals are violating govt order not to offer deep discounts – they are protesting as their sales will get affected due to the ecommerce sales. However, no reaction from the authorities has been forthcoming at the moment. Check out the major deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale here.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale Day 2 highlights:

* Day 1 was as much as 3 times greater than the Diwali sale in 2015; Day 2 was as much as 5 times over previous Diwali

* There was as much as 6x growth over Amazon.in’s regular business

* Amazon logged as much as 5x growth in new Customer acquisition; out of these as many as 70% were from tier-2 & 3 cities

Key takeaways from Amazon Great Indian Festival sale on day 2

* Consumer Electronics, Mobiles & Smartphones & Fashion remain top categories

* 7x growth was logged by Consumer Electronics, Smartphones/Mobiles & Fashion categories

* The smartphone that has emerged as the best seller in the under 10K category is Lenovo Vibe K5 (Snapdragon 616), which was launched specially for Diwali

Moto G Plus

* With photography being one of the hottest of trends, it led to DSLR cameras are seeing a spike of 21x in demand

* Driven by children’s wear, apparel and accessories, Amazon Fashion registered growth of a record 7x

* Chota Bheem emerged as the most popular product with a whopping jump of 68X in Children’s fashion

* Jewellery category grew by 4x; Joya Alukkas and Gitanjali sold maximum units

* Reebok logged a 15x jump in demand, Lavie 40x, American Tourister 32x, Aeropostale at 23x, Red Tape 20x

* Consumables growth on day 2 was 10x

* Personal Care, Beauty, and Grooming registered a growth of 10x; skincare, wearable health monitors and hair styling equipment emerged as top choices of buyers

* Among the top brands in demand across categories were Maybelline, Lakme, Phillips, Fitbit and Panasonic

Among the day 1 highlights of the sale were:

* Amazon got more unique visitors in half a day than all 5 days of sale in 2015

* In under 30 minutes starting midnight, Amazon sold over 100,000 units

* Exclusivity pays! Amazon says those brands exclusively available on its portal saw a sales spike of 7 times and Motorola’s Moto G Plus and Xiaomi Redmi became top-sellers

* Day One was the biggest day for Xbox on Amazon, with 250X increase in sales through exclusive partnership in Microsoft