Amazon Great Indian Festival sale ‘wave two’ to open this week: Key things to know

The second wave of the sale will begin on midnight of October 24 midnight and end at 11:59 pm on October 28.

After a 5-day sale earlier this month, e-commerce giant Amazon is bringing back its ‘Great Indian Festival’ sale scheduled to open later this week. The second wave of the sale will begin on midnight of October 24 midnight and end at 11:59 pm on October 28. In a tweet, Amazon India claims its festive season sale is back on ‘public demand’. Amazon will be offering attractive deals on smartphones, large appliances & TVs, home & kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery & beauty, and consumer electronics among other items.

This #AmazonGreatIndianFestival saw lakhs of @amazonIN sellers witness record sales across all categories! Check out some interesting milestones in this infographic. #SmilesOfSuccess #CelebrateWithAmazon pic.twitter.com/JfgW9MN0P1 — Amazon India News (@AmazonNews_IN) October 19, 2018



According to the firm’s website, Amazon will be offering extra 10% cashback on ICICI Bank and Citibank credit cards. Interestingly, customers can also grab a Rs 250 cashback, on loading Rs 5,000 or more on to their Amazon Pay wallet. Further, customers can get no-cost EMI options with Bajaj Finserv EMI card and select credit and debit cards.

Earlier this month, e-commerce companies in the country were estimated to have raked in sales worth Rs 15,000 crore in about five days of their festive sales with giants like Amazon India and Flipkart claiming stellar show across categories like smartphones, large appliances and fashion. RedSeer Consulting in its report said e-tailers had a better “sales performance over the five festive days from October 9-14”, generating about Rs 15,000 crore (around USD 2 billion) in sales, reported PTI. This translates into about 64 per cent year-on-year growth compared to USD 1.4 billion (around Rs 10,325 crore) generated in the 2017 edition.

“We received an overwhelming response to the Great Indian festival, with first 36 hours nearly surpassing the entire first wave last year and the entire wave growing by 96 per cent versus last year…the festive season so far has exceeded our most aggressive plans,” an Amazon spokesperson told PTI.