Amazon Global Selling programme crosses $1 billion in India

E-commerce company Amazon on Tuesday announced that its Global Selling Program had crossed $1 billion in e-commerce exports sales from India from the time it started three years ago.

Amazon said it had 50,000 Indian exporters as part of it ‘Global Selling program’, selling over 140 million products to Amazon customers across the globe through its marketplaces worldwide such as Amazon.com, Amazon.co.uk, etc.
“Over the next five years ‘India to Global’ has the potential to become huge and Amazon is confident that the Global Selling Program will hit the $5-billion mark by 2023 fueling the growth of lakhs of Indian manufacturers, exporters and small enterprises,” said Amit Agarwal, senior vice-president and country head, Amazon India.
Amazon India, in its annual publication, Export Digest, said it witnessed a 56% growth in the number of global sellers from India in 2018.

Amazon’s international marketplaces also saw a rise of 55% in the selection of Indian products offered globally and 71% growth in sellers who are part of Fulfilled by Amazon program this year vis-a-vis last year.
Gopal Pillai, vice-president, Seller Services, Amazon India, said that the company had worked with the Indian government to simplify processes relating to the exports business such as the amount of documentation needed and its pace of clearance.

