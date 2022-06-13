Amazon-Future Coupons deal: NCLAT upholds CCI order, directs e-commerce giant to deposit Rs 202 cr penalty

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Monday upheld the December 2021 order of the competition commission of India (CCI) that suspended its earlier order approving Amazon’s deal with Future Coupons, a Future Group entity and imposed a Rs 202 crore fine on the US retail giant.

In its December 17, 2021 order, the anti-trust regulator had said an approval granted to Amazon over two years earlier to acquire a 49% stake in Future Coupons (FCPL) would ‘stand in abeyance,’ as the firm suppressed information while seeking clearance.

Amazon challenged the order in the NCLAT.

The CCI’s order was on complaints filed by FPCL, Future Retail’s independent directors and the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), all of whom alleged that Amazon had not disclosed the intent to indirectly control Future Retail, the parent firm of FCPL, via its 49% stake in FCPL.

During the course of the argument in the NCLAT, Amazon said all agreements regarding buying 49% stake in FCPL were disclosed before the CCI and nothing was hidden. Competition assessment of the deal was also undertaken by the Commission and it was held that there was no appreciable adverse effect on the competition. It said that after assessing all this the CCI had granted the approval.

Amazon also argued that the initial order of approval was a speaking order or the one which explains the rationale behind the order.

CCI defended its order saying that the US retail major misled the commission on the purpose of the combination through false statements and material omissions.