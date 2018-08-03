Amazon Freedom Sale set to begin – Top 5 things to know about it

Amazon. (Reuters)

Amazon will be hosting ‘Freedom Sale’ ahead of India’s Independence Day. The sale will feature more than 20,000 deals on smartphones, appliances, electronics among other things. The sale comes after last month’s Amazon Prime Day sale which the e-commerce giant claimed to be a massive success. The Prime Day sale was exclusively for prime members. However, the Freedom sale is for everyone. During the period of the sale, customers will also see a launch of many new products, along with big discounts and cashback.

Here are the top 5 things you would like to know about the ‘Amazon Freedom Sale’:

– The sale will kick off on August 9 and will end on Aug 12.

– There is up to 40 per cent discount on smartphones and accessories. Top brands such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, Nokia, Honor, and Motorola among other will be up for grab.

– During the ‘Amazon Freedom Sale’, there is a 50 per cent discount on consumer electronics. There will also be major discounts on Amazon devices such as Echo, Echo spot, Firestick, Kindle e-readers and others.

– There is also up to 40 per cent discounts on ‘TV & Appliances’.

– According to Amazon.in, customers can expect deals on brands like LG, Bajaj, JBL, Sony, Intel, Lenovo, Seagate, Canon, Sennheiser, WD, and others. Given the list of brands, one can expect everything from phones to Bluetooth speakers, headphones, hard disks, and other peripherals to go on sale during Amazon’s Freedom Sale.