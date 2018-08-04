Amazon Freedom Sale dates announced with 40 pct discount on mobile phones: Check dates, other details

The company has also tied up with State Bank of India to offer additional cashback of 10 per cent to customers when they purchase under the Amazon sale through SBI debit and credit cards. (Reuters)

Amazon India has announced ‘Amazon Freedom Sale’ which will begin on August 9. The sale that will start at 12 am-midnight will continue till 1:59 pm on August 12. In a press statement, Amazon said that there would be over 20,000 deals on various products including consumer electronics, smartphones, fashion, large appliances, and TVs along with brands like Vivo, OnePlus, LG, JBL, Casio and Philips.

The company has also tied up with State Bank of India to offer additional cashback of 10 per cent to customers when they purchase under the Amazon sale through SBI debit and credit cards. Same will Amazon will have EMI options among products.

The freedom sale of the company will have 40 per cent discount on accessories and mobile phones. For four new launches, there will be new offers. It has also said that there will be exchange discounts on products like Realme 1 6GB, OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Honor 7X, Moto G6, Honor 7C, Moto E5 Plus, Huawei P20 Lite, Vivo Nex, Nokia 6.1, 10.or G, Oppo F5, LG V30+, Oppo F7 and Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime, among others. There will also be Honor Play, Huawei Nova 3i, and BlackBerry KEY2 in new launches categories.

It is to be noted that Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be launched globally on August 9. During the Amazon sale, the handset could be available for pre-orders. The e-commerce giant will also offer 80 per cent discount on cases and 75 per cent discount on power banks. It covers at least 20 per cent discount on Bluetooth headsets and 50 per cent discount on chargers.

“As the most trusted and visited shopping destination in India, we look forward to celebrating every occasion with our customers. The Amazon Freedom Sale has been curated to offer everything customers are looking for this season and more! With new launches, great deals, extra cashback, no cost EMI and convenient exchange options, customers can look forward to a grand celebration on Amazon.in,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President – Category Management, Amazon India.

The company will also introduce 50 per cent discount on electronics products. Amazon has confirmed Rs. 25,000 discount on laptops, 40 per cent discount on televisions, 55 per cent discount on digital cameras, 45 per cent discount on printers, 60 per cent discount on headphones, 40 per cent discount on smartwatches, 25 per cent discount on desktops and 40 per cent discount on fitness trackers.