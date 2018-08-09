Amazon Freedom Sale 2018: Up to 50% off on smartphones, electronics – full list of deals and discounts

Amazon freedom sale 2018 offers are live now! (Source: Amazon.in)

To mark India’s 72nd Independence Day celebrations, Amazon has come up with the ‘Amazon Freedom Sale’ which began at midnight. The e-commerce giant is offering exciting deals and discounts across domains until 11:59 pm on August 12, 2018. During this sale, Amazon offers over 20,000 deals on more than 2,500 brands on a large selection of smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion, large appliances, groceries and daily essentials, TVs and more. Apart from this, the customers will also be able to avail no-cost EMI and attractive exchange offers on thousands of products across mobile phones, TVs, and refrigerators among others.

The top brands that are part of the sale are OnePlus, Huawei, Honor, Samsung, Vivo, RealMe, 10.Or, Marks & Spencer, UCB, GAP, Shoppers Stop, Levis, Pantaloons, Red Tape, Sanyo, Puma, Prestige, LG, Bajaj, Pampers, Lego, Lakmé, Nivea, Philips, Pedigree, Bombay Dyeing, JBL & Sony among others. Amazon is also offering an additional discount of up to 23% for Prime members on Amazon Devices – Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Fire TV Stick and Kindle.

Here is the full list of deals and discounts during Amazon freedom sale 2018 –

Deals on Amazon Devices and eBooks

Amazon Devices: Save more on Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Fire TV Stick and Kindle

Additional Prime-exclusive discounts up to 23% on select devices. Also start on your smart home set up with savings on smart plugs, lights, cameras & more.

Kindle Unlimited: Subscribe to a year of Kindle Unlimited at INR 1499.

Kindle eBooks: Min 70% off on hundreds of bestselling eBooks.

Alexa Skills: All customers who use at least 6 skills will get INR 150 Amazon Pay Balance. Alexa has over 15,000 skills. To explore a few just ask, “Alexa, help me relax”, “Alexa, let’s play a game” or “Alexa, I want to meditate.” Skills excluded from the offer – Smart home, News & Flash briefing, Music (Prime Music, Saavn and TuneIn).

Mobile Phones and Accessories

Mi A2 for INR 16,999 on pre-order sale starting at 12 noon today

Redmi Y2 starting INR 9,999 – Sale starts at 2 PM today!

Extra INR 2,000 off on Exchange on OnePlus 6 and also avail No-cost EMI on multiple tenures

Up to 37% Off on Samsung Smartphones; Extra up to INR 8,000 off on Exchange and avail No-cost EMI

Extra INR 1,000 off on Exchange on Realme 1 (Red, 6+128GB) and avail No-cost EMI

Up to 35% off on Honor Dual Camera Smartphones and avail No-cost EMI

Up to 35% Off on Moto Smartphones; Up to INR 2,000 off on Exchange and avail No-cost EMI

INR 6,000 off on Huawei P20 Lite and avail No-cost EMI

Extra up to INR 5,000 off on Exchange Vivo and Oppo Smartphones and avail No-cost EMI

Up to 50% off on 10.or Smartphones

Mi Power banks starting at INR 799 with extra 10% cashback up to INR 150 using Amazon Pay balance

Data cables starting at INR 95

Consumer Electronics and TVs

Up to 50% off on Electronics across 350+ brands with 2000+ offers

Intel Core i3 Windows laptops starting Rs 24,990 with Exchange offers

Canon EOS 1300D DSLR Camera @ Rs 22,990 with No Cost EMI

Bose Speakers with free Echodot – Starting at Rs 11,500

Boat Rockerz 400 Bluetooth Headphones at 999 INR

8GB and above Memory Cards starting Rs 249

Up to 45% off on HP, Canon & Epson Printers

JBL In-Ear headphones with mic starting Rs 599

GoPro Action camera with freebies worth Rs 7,300

Up to 40% off on Televisions; No Cost EMI starting from INR 2000 per month

Up to INR 15,000 off on Exchange of your old TV; Free Installation and demo available at the time of delivery on select TVs in select cities

Up to 40% off on Smart TVs; Smart TVs starting from INR 11,990

Up to 35% off on premium TVs from Sony and Samsung

12 months flat No Cost EMI on select Samsung TVs

Large Appliances

Up to 30% off on Bosch Front Load Washing Machines with No-Cost EMI starting INR 2400 per month

Haier 5.8 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine starting INR 10,220

Up to 30% Off BPL Microwaves with No-Cost EMI starting INR 1990 per month

BPL Side by Side Refrigerator at INR 43,990 with 9 months No-Cost EMI

BPL 6.2 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine starting INR 9,990 with 6 months No-Cost EMI

Up to 25% off Whirlpool Single Door Refrigerators with No-Cost EMI starting INR 1900 per month

Up to 30% off LG Refrigerators with No-Cost EMI starting INR 1800 per month

Up to 45% off Voltas Split ACs with No-Cost EMI starting INR 2000 per month

Amazon Fashion

50%-80% off on Shoppers Stop, Marks & Spencer, Pantaloons, GAP, Arrow, Levis, UCB, Tommy Hilfiger, Indian Terrain, Just F

50%-80% off on Puma, Hush Puppies, New Balance, Red Tape, Clarks

Up to 70% off on Watches and Jewellery across brands such as Invicta Giordano, Maxima, Voyalla, Accessorize

40%-70% off on Luggage and Handbag brands such as American Tourister, Skybags, Safari, Tommy Hilfiger & Caprese

Daily Essentials & Groceries

30% off on breakfast essentials from Kellogg’s and NesPlus

Up to 30% off on Tea, Coffee and Beverages from TATA, Lipton, Bru and Nestle

Whey Protein under INR 1999 by Muscleblaz and Optimum Nutrition

Beauty & Personal Care

Up to 50% off on Skincare products from Mamaearth, VLCC, The Faceshop, Lotus and Nivea

Up to 50% off on Shampoos, Conditioner and Hair Serums

Min. 20% off on Beard Care from Ustraa and Bryclreem

Min. 20% off on Vitamins and Supplements

Min. 20% off on Ayurveda Products from Dabur, Himalaya, and Baidyanath

Amazon Pantry

Shop for INR 1, 000 and get INR 300 back on your first order on Amazon Pantry

Up to 50% off on Beauty across products like Pantene, Vaseline, Head and Shoulder

Up to 35% off on Staples such as Oil, Dal and Sugar

Toys & Baby

Up to 50% on toys from Lego, Mattel, Drones amongst others and outdoor vehicles

Up to 45% off on Baby Diapers for your bundle of joy

Home appliances & Kitchen utilities

Up to 50% off Mops and Ladders by Bathla

Up to 40% off on Water purifiers

Prestige Marvel Glass 3 Burner Gas Stove for INR 3999

Philips T Bulb 10 Watt pack of 3 at INR 579

Auto & Sports

Flat 20% discount on bike accessories of Royal Enfield

Yonex ZR100 Badminton Racquet at INR 249

Books & Media

Minimum 50 % off on Books

Minimum INR 2, 500 off on PS4 Consoles

Minimum 35% off Vinyl Music

Up to 70% off digital software

Up to 65% off on popular Blu-ray movies

Deals by Small & Medium businesses

Launch of Amazon exclusive – Tobii Eye tracker

Minimum 25% off guitars by Juarez, Jixing and Kadence

Minimum 5% off on Gold Coins by Bangalore Refinery

Up to 20% off on Gorilla Fans

Flat 70% off on Purastep body support products

Min 20% off on indoor toys by Toyshine

Up to 30% off on 3D Pens and printers

Up to 45% off Singer Appliances

Golden Hour Deals

Golden Hour Deals (200+deals across 30+ categories) from 8PM to Midnight every day, exclusively on the Amazon shopping App