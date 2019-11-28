Amazon, Flipkart haven’t yet killed offline retail; customers walk into stores for Diwali shopping

Several jewellery brands reported a 12% jump in overall sales (value-wise) in 2019 as opposed to 2018.

While Amazon, Flipkart and other popular e-commerce channels reported massive increase in Diwali sales figures, offline retail held its ground as more customers than last year shopped in brick-and-mortar stores this festive season for purchasing fashion and apparel, jewellery and footwear. “The average footfall has increased by 7% over last year across stores in India,” a recent study by Capillary Technologies said on Thursday. Without naming the company, the survey said that an ethnic fashion brand saw a surge of 77% in footfalls but 12% less consumers actually made a purchase as compared to 2018. “Shoppers in India’s top metros preferred to invest in new clothes and jewellery, with an increase in average bill value this festival season,” the report added. Significant traction was also witnessed in jewellery purchases.

Offline is not out of game, yet

Several jewellery brands reported a 12% jump in overall sales (value-wise) in 2019 as opposed to 2018. “Overall sales is higher with lesser people shopping because the average transaction value of people who bought is 15% more in 2019 versus 2018,” the report said. Further, footwear sales also witnessed a rise of 4%.

“The study breaks the supposition that offline businesses are reporting lesser traffic in the age of e-commerce. The study highlights the preference of customers to shop offline during the festival season, particularly in categories such as jewellery and ethnic wear,” Aneesh Reddy, CEO and Co-Founder, Capillary Technologies, said. However, retail brands need to work on strengthening their consumer loyalty programs and prioritise consumer retention as competition keeps upping the ante, Aneesh Reddy added. Consumer loyalty was down for the jewellery industry by 28% in 2019 compared to 2018. On the other hand, fashion and footwear industry saw a mere 3% surge in consumer loyalty in 2019.

People purchasing less for more money

While the average bill value has increased, people purchased fewer items than last year, meaning that the consumer spent more for less number of items.