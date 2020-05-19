Amazon, Flipkart hail government’s move

Flipkart said it is awaiting advisories from different states and will continue to work in accordance with the directives issued by the state governments and local authorities.

A day after the government allowed e-commerce companies to deliver non-essential items in designated red zones (barring the containment zones), Amazon and Flipkart said the move will boost the MSMEs and revive economic activity. Amazon works with nearly six lakh retailers and MSMEs, the company said in a statement on Monday.

So far, e-commerce companies were restricted to selling only essential items in the red zones, although they were permitted to deliver non-essentials in green and orange zones. The revised guidelines will facilitate resumption of full operation by e-commerce companies. However, online firms will continue to deliver only essential items in the containment zones, the guidelines notified by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said.

Flipkart said it is awaiting advisories from different states and will continue to work in accordance with the directives issued by the state governments and local authorities. The MHA said states and union territories may prohibit certain other activities in various zones based on their assessment.

Flipkart and Amazon jointly command close to 80% market share in the e-commerce sector. While announcing the Q1 2020 results, US-based Amazon said that India has been the most impacted international market.

Meanwhile, Paytm Mall said the company has seen a 50% increase in sale of trimmers, epilators, face scrubbers and other personal grooming products from Tier-2, Tier-3 cities and beyond. Before the government allowed deliveries of non-essentials in red, green and orange zones, the company got over 35,000 requests for the products.