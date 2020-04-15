Amazon, Flipkart, ecommerce services allowed as Modi extends lockdown; here’s what govt says

Flipkart, The government has allowed the movement of vehicles belonging to ecommerce companies such as Amazon Snapdeal among others from April 20 onwards.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown for 19 more days, the government has allowed the movement of vehicles belonging to ecommerce companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal among others from April 20 onwards. “Vehicles used by ecommerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in the latest directive shared by it regarding relaxations post the announcement of lockdown extension. However, the government has allowed the movement of vehicles belonging to ecommerce companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal among others from April 20 onwards.. Also, these new guidelines will not apply to coronavirus hotspot containment zones, as per the document.

Further, in the same document, the government has also said that the supply of essential goods is allowed by all means including ecommerce. “All facilities in the supply chains of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through local stores, large brick and mortar stores or ecommerce companies should be allowed to operate,” the directive said. During phase one of the lockdown as well, these companies were allowed to fulfil existing orders of essential items and also process new orders of daily use items.

Earlier, homegrown ecommerce company Snapdeal had said that the Odisha government has allowed delivery of all goods in the state. “We welcome the government of Odisha’s directive allowing e-commerce companies to start deliveries of all goods in the state. At Snapdeal, we are all geared up to resume deliveries of the products required by our customers,” a Snapdeal spokesperson said on Monday. The government had earlier announced a lockdown extension in the wake of rising coronavirus cases.

