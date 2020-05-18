Amazon, Flipkart and others eye to resume delivery of non-essentials amid lockdown

In containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed’.

E-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart may now be able to sell non-essentials in designated red zones barring the containment areas, thereby starting full operations.

The guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Sunday said ‘all other activities will be permitted, except those which are specifically prohibited. However, in containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed’.

“In a major relief to e-commerce operators, the government has substantially relaxed the curbs on delivery of non-essential items by e-commerce players by now permitting all activities apart from those specifically prohibited to be undertaken even in red zones (which was not permitted earlier) except in containment zones,” said Atul Pandey, partner at Khaitan & Co.

In addition, as a major decentralizing measure, power has now been vested with the local state government to decide the delineation of zones. However, the same will be as per the guidelines prescribed by the central government, Pandey added.

E-commerce companies had so far been allowed to sell non-essentials in green and orange zones only. The firms were restricted to selling only essentials in the red zones.

An executive at one of the top e-commerce firms confirmed that online companies can deliver non-essentials in red zones as per the latest guidelines. However, some said state governments may put restrictions.

“At Snapdeal, we are ready and equipped to now start serving customers all across India – in red, green and orange zones – by providing them access to the entire selection of millions of products. This is also the moment that will enable lakhs of medium and small online sellers to start rebuilding their businesses as they serve the needs of users in cities and towns across India,” a company spokesperson said.

“We thank the government for taking the decision for allowing the delivery of non-essentials in red zones across the country. This move will help us deliver to most of the metro cities which presently fall in the red zones. The government’s decision will also help in opening up supplies of consumer electronics from warehouses which are in the red zones,” said Srinivas Mothey, senior vice-president at Paytm Mall.

In the coming week, Mothey hopes for more relaxations in the interstate movement of non-essential goods so that e-commerce activity scales up.