Amazon eyes $2 billion stake in Bharti Airtel after Facebook picks equity in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio

US-based Amazon is reportedly in talks with Bharti Airtel to buy equity stake worth as much as $2 billion in Sunil Bharti Mittal’s telecom firm, Reuters reported, as American tech giants find growing attraction for India’s digital consumer market. The news comes after Facebook announced a multi billion dollar deal with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio as the social media giant picked 9.99% equity in RIL’s telecom arm. Bharti Airtel has a market cap of Rs 3.1 lakh crore, and a $2 billion purchase could give Amazon about 5% equity stake in the company at the current price. Bharti Airtel share price jumped in late trading session today, ending nearly 6% up at Rs 583.25 on NSE. A Bharti Airtel spokesperson was immediately not reachable on phone.