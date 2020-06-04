  • MORE MARKET STATS

Amazon eyes $2 billion stake in Bharti Airtel after Facebook picks equity in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio

By: |
Updated: June 4, 2020 4:12:02 PM

US-based Amazon is reportedly in talks with Bharti Airtel to buy equity stake worth as much as $2 billion in Sunil Bharti Mittal's telecom firm, as American tech giants find growing attraction for India’s digital consumer market.

The news comes after Facebook announced a multi billion dollar deal with Mukesh Amban’s Reliance Jio as the social media giant picked 9.99% equity in RIL’s telecom arm.

US-based Amazon is reportedly in talks with Bharti Airtel to buy equity stake worth as much as $2 billion in Sunil Bharti Mittal’s telecom firm, Reuters reported, as American tech giants find growing attraction for India’s digital consumer market. The news comes after Facebook announced a multi billion dollar deal with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio as the social media giant picked 9.99% equity in RIL’s telecom arm. Bharti Airtel has a market cap of Rs 3.1 lakh crore, and a $2 billion purchase could give Amazon about 5% equity stake in the company at the current price. Bharti Airtel share price jumped in late trading session today, ending nearly 6% up at Rs 583.25 on NSE. A Bharti Airtel spokesperson was immediately not reachable on phone.

 

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Amazon eyes $2 billion stake in Bharti Airtel after Facebook picks equity in Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Jio
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Jio subscribers to get free access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP content for a year; details inside
2Google pledges $37 million to fight racism
3Restaurants on Swiggy, Zomato get helping hand in Covid recovery with this new Instagram feature