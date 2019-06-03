Amazon expands ‘packaging-free shipment’ programme to 9 Indian cities

By: |
Published: June 3, 2019 5:47:45 PM

E-commerce major Amazon Monday said it is expanding its 'packaging-free shipment' (PFS) programme, an India-first initiative, to nine cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Nagpur.

Through this initiative, Amazon aims to reduce the waste generated from secondary packaging of customer orders.

E-commerce major Amazon Monday said it is expanding its ‘packaging-free shipment’ (PFS) programme, an India-first initiative, to nine cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Nagpur. The programme, under which orders are shipped in their original packaging without any secondary or additional packaging, will also be available in Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Noida, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Through this initiative, Amazon aims to reduce the waste generated from secondary packaging of customer orders. “This is an India-first initiative and ties into Amazon’s global ‘Shipment Zero’ vision, an initiative to deliver zero net carbon shipments (by 2030). The pilot began in July last year in Bengaluru when we delivered the relevant customer orders packaging-free and received positive feedback,” an Amazon India spokesperson said.

The programme is applicable on certain orders based on pre-defined parameters like location of the customer, distance the order has to travel and the category of product ordered. Products that are shipped packaging-free include automotive accessories, tech accessories, home and home improvement products, shoes and luggage. Liquids, fragile items, or products that need privacy are never shipped packaging free, the spokesperson said.

Akhil Saxena, Vice President (Customer Fulfillment) at Amazon India, said feedback from customers had indicated that they are looking for more sustainable packaging solutions. “This has led to the new packaging innovation – delivering products packaging-free. Our investment in protecting the environment ensures a triple win — it is good for our planet, good for our customers and community, and good for the business,” he added. He said customers who receive their orders without secondary packing are informed of this initiative via email and also in a paper pouch placed on their physical shipment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Amazon expands ‘packaging-free shipment’ programme to 9 Indian cities
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition