Amazon enters food delivery, launches service in Bengaluru

The service is currently live in four pin code areas of the city.

Amazon on Thursday announced its foray into food delivery with the launch of Amazon Food in Bengaluru, taking Zomato and Swiggy head on. The service is currently live in four pin code areas of the city.

The move comes at a time when market leaders Zomato and Swiggy are struggling to stay afloat as Covid-19 has dealt a severe blow to the food business. Current order volumes for Swiggy and Zomato are merely at 30%-35% of what it used to be during pre-Covid times. With Covid-19 spreading rapidly, consumers massively cut down on intake of outside food and opted for home-cooked meals. Closure of restaurants and corporate India’s move to work from home also hammered businesses. Office-goers form a major chunk of food aggregators’ customer base. Operational restrictions in various cities further added to the woes. Swiggy and Zomato have started grocery delivery to sustain and have also cut jobs to reduce costs.

What perhaps explains Amazon’s food business launch amid the pandemic is that they would gradually want to extend the facility to other categories like grocery. “Their current grocery businesses — Amazon Fresh and Amazon Pantry — have been struggling. They might be testing it (the food platform) for last-mile delivery of grocery,” said Satish Meena, senior analyst at Forrester Research.

Amazon said it is allowing customers to order from handpicked local restaurants and cloud kitchens that pass the firm’s high hygiene certification bar. “We are adhering to the highest standards of safety to ensure our customers remain safe while having a delightful experience,” the company said in a statement.

The company has been testing pilots of the food delivery platform in Bengaluru for some time.

This is clearly negative for Zomato and Swiggy, which are already struggling with much less business and closure of restaurants due to Covid and GDP slowdown, analysts at Edelweiss Research said. “This will help Amazon target an even bigger share of the customer wallet if this becomes successful pan India,” the firm said.