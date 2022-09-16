Amazon doubles seller base to 1.1 million

By Nayan Dave

E-commerce giant Amazon has doubled its seller base to 1.1 million from 0.55 million in January 2020, claimed the company’s India director (consumer electronics, personal computing & large appliances) Akshay Ahuja.

“In fact, Amazon India added 100,000 new sellers on its e-commerce platform in just nine months. Most of the new sellers are from the small & medium scale enterprises (SMEs) segment. Ahead of the much-awaited Great Indian Festival 2022, Amazon India numbers of our local shops have also jumped from 75,000 to as high as 200,000 in just one year,” said Ahuja.

Ahead of the festive season, to improve delivery capacity, the company has also increased store sorting centres from 15 to 19 and delivery stations from 1,700 to 1,850 across the country in just one year, according to Ahuja.

In the case of its 60 fulfilment centres, Amazon India increased the size by an additional 7 million cubic feet to 50 million cubic feet, from 43 million cubic feet, in the last year. Ahuja also mentioned that their electronics consumer sales have doubled in a couple of years. Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company has witnessed huge demand for laptops, smart watches, wireless audio devices, mirrorless cameras, UPS systems, monitors, etc.

With easy finance options and no-cost EMIs, customers prefer purchasing premium devices and continue to enhance their lives with high technology products from leading brands, Ahuja said, adding that during the upcoming festival sale commencing from September 23, there would be instant discounts through selected banks’ credit and debit cards.