By Venkata Susmita Biswas Amazon Echo leads the smart speaker market in India with 60% share, as per an IDC study. Even so, the Echo struggles with low adoption, as its relevance to users is minimal. Parag Gupta speaks to Venkata Susmita Biswas about the challenges for the Fire TV Stick in a mobile-savvy country, making Alexa more Indian, and looking beyond the urban centres. Edited excerpts: Why hasn\u2019t the Amazon Fire TV Stick found many takers in India? Consumers in India still watch digital video content on mobile devices. Our aim is to have all the content that consumers are watching on mobile on the Fire TV Stick. We have services like Hotstar, Netflix, Sony LIV, Voot, TVF Play, and will soon have YouTube as well. The infrastructure challenges of WiFi and broadband availability are already being addressed. Often, the source of content determines how people watch the content. We believe that the big screen TV or home theatre system is the way content can be enjoyed the most. We are solving the challenge of getting all the content that a consumer wants to watch on the TV. With Tata Sky Binge, we are increasing the number of choices for the customer. The Binge subscription aggregates all the content under one umbrella and one bill, and people can watch everything they want to on their TVs. With the availability of affordable smart TVs, won\u2019t the Amazon Fire TV Stick become obsolete? No. Let me explain why. What the Fire TV Stick gives customers is a content-forward experience. The counterbalance to a large selection is discovery; from an experience perspective, that is what the Fire TV Stick offers. For example, the X-Ray tool is a great non-linear way to discover content. Also, now the Fire TV Stick is equipped with Alexa. What are the most used Alexa Skills in India? Music is a very big use case in India \u2014 setting up playlists and requesting playlists. Then, there\u2019s information \u2014 people wanting to know things, including event-based utterances such as match scores. Some evergreen utterances are about the weather, timers and alarms. And now, we are seeing an increased adoption of smart homes. The affordability of smart home devices has definitely gone up since last Diwali, and with that Alexa\u2019s ability has grown in the space. Both Bose and Harman Kardon speakers are Alexa-enabled. Isn\u2019t that cannibalising your market for Echo devices? We are all about giving choice to customers, and we believe that we are not the only ones who can give them all the choices. Bose and Harman Kardon are built on a platform called Amazon Voice Services, which helps entrepreneurs and established companies use voice to serve their consumers without having to do the heavy-lifting of complex AI and ML technologies. Our efforts are on making these simple, so entrepreneurs and developers can find new ways to serve customers. Amazon products are most popular in urban centres, but how do you plan to achieve scale in such a diverse country? Yes, we are more popular in urban centres right now, but we also have the example of a school teacher in rural Maharashtra using the Amazon Echo Dot in her classroom. Our utterances are increasing across the country \u2014 from Port Blair to Jalandhar. I don\u2019t think our use cases are limited to urban cities; but as with any new technology, it will take time to increase adoption. Is the Indian market not ready for smart speakers yet? The use and the types of uses are surely increasing in India. Yes, it is probably relevant only to a few people, and while that number is increasing, I accept that it is probably not relevant yet to a large number of people. Our effort is to find ways to make it more and more useful, add use cases and do it in a way that is delightful to the consumer. How are you working to overcome the language challenge and make Alexa Indian? We have a skill called Cleo that helps Alexa learn from users speaking in Indian languages. As more people talk to Alexa, she will get smarter. She has definitely improved a lot since her launch in October, 2017. In addition to adding content to Amazon Music, we have been developing India-first experiences such as Ganeshaspeaks \u2014 an astrology skill. The effort has been to create an Alexa who is Indian, and not someone who is visiting India.