Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos still reads customer emails regularly and has unique way of responding

Jeff Bezos said that he once received a strange email from a man which mentioned how his puppy was stolen by an Amazon delivery boy.

Jeff Bezos highly values reactions from consumers because reading their reactions helps him identify the trouble areas of the company. The Amazon CEO still keeps a customer-facing email address at the company where he receives plenty of emails each day. “I still have an email address that customers can write to. I see most of those emails, and I don’t answer very many of them anymore but I see them and I forward them, some of them — the ones that catch my curiosity,” Jeff Bezos told CNBC. And for attracting attention of his employees towards a particular customer-complaint Bezos forwards that specific email with a note that comprises a single character: “?”.

The “?” is just a shorthand for – ‘Can you look into this? Why is this happening? What’s going on?'” said Bezos, speaking to the George W Bush Presidential Center’s Forum on Leadership in April.

Recounting of the emails, Amazon founder said that he once received a strange email which mentioned how a puppy that was stolen by Amazon delivery man was reunited with the owner after he sent an email to him. The dog owner told CNBC, “My puppy went missing after an Amazon delivery and after an email to Jeff (Bezos)..we had someone who was amazing who tracked the driver and found our dog and brought her home.”

Amazon has a market capitalisation of almost $780 billion. Jeff Bezos himself is worth $132.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Since the year 1999 when Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time hit that mark, the 53-year-old Jeff Bezos became the first billionaire net worth with 11 zeros. Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in the year 1994 in form of internet merchant books. However, in the next two decades, it became the world’s largest online sales platform.

Amazon founder later on expanded his business in the aerospace sector in 2000 with his company Blue Origin and also bought Pulitzer award-winning newspaper The Washington Post.