Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos attended board meeting in pyjamas, for this noble cause

The Amazon CEO dressed up in a night suit for a noble cause about which he wrote in his Instagram post.

Amazon’s chief and the world’s richest man Jeff Bezos attended a board meeting in a casual attire — pyjamas! Bezos posted a picture on Instagram where he is seen standing in an Amazon board meeting wearing a night suit. However, the Amazon CEO dressed up like this for a noble cause about which he wrote in his Instagram post.

“Why am I wearing pajamas to an Amazon board meeting? September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and each year Amazon partners with @ACCOrg to raise awareness of childhood cancer – second leading cause of death for kids in the U.S. between ages 4 and 14,” Bezos wrote in his post.

“Today, Amazonians across the globe show their support by wearing their pajamas to work – also known as #PJammin,” he added.



The picture was posted by Bezos almost 16 hours ago and has already received 67,630 likes and several comments. “Never have I been more comfortable at an Amazon board meeting!” he wrote in his post. Following Jeff Bezos example, several other employees at Amazon posted photos in their casual attire with the hashtag ‘PJammin.’



Bezos mentioned another initiative towards the cause in his post. “Another way we’re raising awareness is through our special #GoGold boxes – you may receive one during September,” he wrote.