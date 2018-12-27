Amazon announces record sales for holiday season in 2018

By: | Published: December 27, 2018 8:15 AM

In April this year, Amazon disclosed that its Prime members had reached a record milestone of 100 million customers.

Apart from online sales, Amazon also reported brisk and strong sales at its physical stores across the country. (Reuters)

US-based online retail giant Amazon on Wednesday announced a record-breaking holiday season as tens of millions of people have signed up for its Prime membership either by making paid service or on a trial basis.

“Prime membership continued to grow this holiday season… to benefit from FREE Same-Day, One-Day or Two-Day shipping, in addition to FREE two-hour delivery with Prime Now, and exclusive shopping and entertainment benefits,” Amazon said.

“In the US alone, more than 1 billion items were shipped for free this holiday with Prime,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer, Xinhua news agency reported.

Amazon said its customers worldwide have shopped at record levels from a wide selection of products across every department, and they purchased millions more Amazon Devices this holiday season than last year, with the best-sellers for this holiday including all-new Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, and Amazon Echo smart speaker.

In April this year, Amazon disclosed that its Prime members had reached a record milestone of 100 million customers.

Apart from online sales, Amazon also reported brisk and strong sales at its physical stores across the country.

Customers have shopped at many Amazon stores such as Amazon Books, the brand new Amazon 4-star locations, Amazon Go, and Whole Foods Market.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Amazon announces record sales for holiday season in 2018
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition