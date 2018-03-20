Amazon adds six fulfilment centres for furniture, big appliances

Given the season, the customer demand for large appliances especially refrigerators, air conditioners, air coolers and washing machines has increased multifold. (Reuters)

Amazon.in has invested in six more specialised fulfilment centres (FCs) in Coimbatore, Pune, Lucknow, Gurgaon, Mumbai and Bhopal besides 25 additional delivery stations exclusively for the fulfillment of large appliances and furniture. With this launch, Amazon.in now has a specialised network of 15 FCs spread over 1.3 million sq ft with 5 million cubic feet of storage space and 60 delivery stations exclusively to cater to customer needs in over 400 cities. It is also expanding its existing five FCs in addition to the new six centres.

Given the season, the customer demand for large appliances especially refrigerators, air conditioners, air coolers and washing machines has increased multifold. To cater to growing customer needs, Amazon.in has expanded its existing storage capacity in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ludhiana and Ahmedabad. It has over 5,000 products across brands in large appliances category consisting of ACs, coolers, refrigerators, washing machines and TVs and over one million products covering the home furniture range.

Expansion of this specialised fulfilment network will ensure faster delivery to customers across more than 6,500 pin codes in the country, with customers in 30 cities now being able to avail next day delivery services for these categories, Akhil Saxena, vice-president, India Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India, said.

Amazon India offers the largest storage infrastructure for sellers in the e-commerce industry across India with 62 FCs in 13 states with close to 18.5 million cubic feet of storage space.