Amazon 5 year anniversary sale: Jeff Bezos invites you to avail Rs 250 flat cashback today; check details

Amazon 5 year anniversary sale: Celebrating its 5th anniversary in India, Jeff Bezos-run Amazon.in has come out with an exciting offer valid only for today. Notably, the e-commerce major is offering a flat cashback of Rs 250 on a minimum order of Rs 1,000. “To celebrate our five year anniversary and to say thank you for your support, we want to extend this offer: If you spend Rs 1,000 or more on Amazon.in today, using any digital method, you’ll receive Rs 250 cashback on Amazon Pay balance,” Jeff Bezos said in a letter to customers.

According to the company’s website, the offer is applicable only on 6th June 2018, i.e, today. The terms and conditions under the offer states that the minimum order value is Rs 1,000 and a flat cashback of Rs 250 will be provided once per customer. The cashback will be credited within three days of purchase. “Any cancelled order(s) or part cancellations that reduce order value below Rs 1,000 will not be eligible for cashback,” the terms and conditions available on the website said.

“Shop using credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI, EMI or Amazon Pay balance for Rs 1,000 or more (amount excluding delivery fee, gift wrapping fee) while making a purchase on Amazon.in/Amazon App/Amazon Now app, and get Rs. 250 cashback. Purchases made with pay on delivery methods will not be eligible for the offer. In addition, the Amazon account information has to be fully updated with your name, email and phone number for you to be eligible for the cashback,” a FAQ released by the firm revealed.

Taking stock of the India business, Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said the progress seen in the last five years of operations is “energising.” In a letter to customers on Amazon.in’s homepage, Bezos said the company had launched its services on June 5, 2013 “with a vision to transform the way India buys and sells.” Jeff Bezos noted that customers from 100% serviceable pin codes have placed orders on Amazon, thanks to local innovations such as Udaan and I Have Space.

In the letter, Bezos cited examples of growth across areas like seller and customer addition, delivery infrastructure as well as products like Kindle and Alexa. “We’re five years into our journey but as we say here at Amazon, it’s still Day 1, and I’m energised and humbled by the opportunities ahead. Amazon.in is “India ki apni dukaan,” he wrote.