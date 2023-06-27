Amara Raja Infra bags solar project in Bangladesh worth $130 million

Amara Raja Infra Private Limited, a part of the $1.75 billion Amara Raja Group, on Tuesday announced that it has secured a new solar project in Bangladesh, worth $130 million. The venture serves as ARIPL’s entry into the international solar market. The scope of the project consists of engineering, design, supply, installation, and commissioning of a 100 MW (AC) Solar PV Power Plant and will be funded by the EXIM Bank of India. ARIPL, in collaboration with Premier Solar of Hyderabad, secured the project from Rural Power Company Ltd (RPCL) in Bangladesh. “The project spans 326 acres at Madarganj in Jamalpur District and will be completed in the next 18 months. After the project is commissioned, ARIPL will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance services for two years, along with warranty spares and consumables,” the company said.

“In a short period of time, we have taken on some of the biggest renewable energy projects in India, and with this project we can establish ourselves as a serious player in the international market as well,” said Vikramadithya Gourineni, Director, Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd.

“With this project, we have got an opportunity to replicate our success in the international market as well,” added Dwarakanadha Reddy, Head – Power Division, ARIPL.

Earlier last year, the company had bagged India’s first green hydrogen fuelling station project being commissioned in Leh by NTPC and the first 400 KV GIS project from GSECL. Including the current project of 100 MW (AC) in Bangladesh, the company now has a solar portfolio of 1 GW in the pipeline.