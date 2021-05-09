  • MORE MARKET STATS

Amara Raja Batteries resumes operations at plants in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor

May 09, 2021 9:16 PM

Amara Raja Batteries on Sunday said it has resumed operations at its plants at Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

The company has resumed operations at its plants at Nunegundlapalli and Karkambadi in Chittoor district with effect from May 8, after High Court of Andhra Pradesh granted an interim suspension of the orders passed by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), Amara Raja Batteries said in a statement.

On April 30, the company said that it has received closure orders from the APPCB for its plants located in the state.

“Continuing with its focus on the best-in-class systems and processes for environmental, safety and health practices, the company will continue to engage closely with APPCB to resolve any potential issues,” Amara Raja Batteries noted.

The company is confident of meeting all its supply commitments and assures all its stakeholders that the temporary disruption caused during the last few days will not have any material impact on its operations or order book, it added.

“We have taken proactive measures to ensure that all our obligations to supply products and services to our customers are met in a timely manner without causing any inconvenience, whatsoever,” a company spokesperson said.

The company is assessing the impact of the short-term disruption, and gearing up to sufficiently cater to the demands of all customers and business partners, the spokesperson added.

