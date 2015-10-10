Amara Raja Batteries Limited Wins Gold Awards at the International Quality Control Circles Competition

In another demonstration of excellence in quality, two teams from Amara Raja won Gold Awards at the International Quality Control Circles competition, which was held in Seoul, South Korea from 5th to 7th October 2015. These teams competed with 256 other teams from 13 countries across the globe and came out victorious in their respective categories. Amara Raja always focused on improving the quality systems and their effectiveness

Amara Raja as a conglomerate is committed towards latest generation technologies by developing and manufacturing globally competitive, customer focused products of world class quality and responsibly introducing these products into relevant markets. Amara Raja, since the inception of the Quality Control Circles (QCC) in 2008, has been participating in external competitions at regional, national and international competitions and conducted by forums like Quality Circle forum of India (QCFI) Confederation of Indian Industries (CII). Last year, Amara Raja had nominated 22 teams for National level Competitions which was held during 18th to 22nd December 2014 at Pune and won awards in different categories like Par Excellence, Excellence Distinguished. Two teams out of the 22 participated at the Seoul completion and returned victorious.

Briefing on the recognition Mr Jagan Mohan, Head ndash; Operations of Amara Raja Batteries Limited said, We at Amara Raja Batteries Limited are committed to a culture of quality and excellence across all levels and these awards bear testimony to our constant endeavor of enhancing employee engagement and building a high performing work culture. I would like to congratulate both the teams on their wins and we are very proud of their achievement. We will continue to engage and encourage our employees towards pursuing the journey of excellence

With innovative engineering, research and design, Amara Raja has grown with partnerships and information sharing with world leaders. Last year, around 500 Quality Circles at Amara Raja, completed 600 Projects. Over 3500 employees participate in such Quality Circles program throughout Amara Raja Group, and they have immensely benefitted in terms of Cost reduction, Quality improvement, Productivity improvement, delivery improvement and operations excellence.

Amara Raja Group has institutionalized Continuous Improvement (CI) and Lean Implementation programmes in addition to the use of TPM, QCC, Visual Management, 5S, Industrial Engineering (IE) studies and Lean Six Sigma