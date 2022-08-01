Altorum Leren: Creating efficient value chains with IoT

Like almost every new venture, Altorum Leren, an Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider, has an interesting past. Prateek Shukla and Sandeep Parira, the co-founders, were technopreneurs when they met for some back-end development work Parira wanted done. Working together, they realised how niche technologies such as IoT and its branches like IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) are reshaping the future of business, particularly for industrial enterprises. Seeking to employ their skills together to assist such efforts, they founded Altorum Leren in Sept 2017.

Thus, the company has a vision to connect the world by leveraging IoT solutions. It works in manufacturing, utility, urban regeneration, agriculture, transportation, pharmaceuticals, and logistics sectors. By offering tailored optimisation, it addresses business challenges and helps maximise revenues. Over the last four years, Altorum Leren has established a presence as a niche product startup, says Shukla, the CEO. “Our solutions help small, mid-sized, and large businesses track the health of their assets and automate manufacturing processes.”

The startup has been growing in terms of both revenues and team size. “We make our revenues via subscription through the Alfinity Cloud platform and custom IIoT solutions for enterprises,” he says. The company has successfully implemented projects for the ministry of information & broadcasting and Maharashtra’s transport ministry. Among its corporate clients are names like Tata Advanced Systems, Wipro, Siemens, and Toyota. It has also partnered with Rexel India, Teltonika Networks and Magtorq as their official IoT solutions provider.

Focussed on becoming a leading brand in the industrial IoT domain, the company is working on niche technologies such as Blockchain, AI, Data Lake, and ML. “Our aim is to improve the Alfinity product using niche technologies, helping increase industrial efficiency and reduce opex,” Shukla adds.

NICHE OFFERINGS

— The company works in manufacturing, utility, smart city, agriculture, transport, pharma, and logistics sectors

— Focussed on growth in the industrial IoT domain, it’s working on niche technologies such as Blockchain, AI, Data Lake, and ML

— Among its clients are names like Tata Advanced Systems, Wipro, Siemens, and Toyota