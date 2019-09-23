Altico COO Sanjeev Agrawal to lead operations

Altico said it has held a series of meetings with its creditors with a view to agreeing a way forward. (Website image)

Crisis-ridden NBFC Altico Capital India on Sunday said its chief operating officer Sanjeev Agrawal has taken charge of the stressed company to lead operations.

Altico CEO Sanjay Grewal had resigned last week, while chairman Naina Lal Kidwai had put in her papers the week before, following an interest payment default and downgrade of the company’s term facilities. Altico said it has held a series of meetings with its creditors with a view to agreeing a way forward.