Alstom opens new components factory in TN, invests €25 m

French green mobility solutions major Alstom has inaugurated its new components manufacturing facility at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. At an average investment of euro 25 million, the facility is spread across a total of 15 acres and will create 10,000 direct and indirect jobs.

This is the largest components manufacturing facility in Asia and is dedicated to improving industrial efficiency in manufacturing components for various prestigious national and international projects, the company said in a release.

Alstom’s industrial presence in Coimbatore has evolved across three sites since 1978. This new site is having an installed capacity of 2.1 million hours, which will offer a higher degree of production diversity & complexity – integration & testing of tractions, auxiliary converters, cubicles, driver desks and rolling stock looms.

The Coimbatore site currently delivers not just to Alstom’s Indian sites but also major sites across five continents – Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America. Some of the key countries include – France, Canada, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam and UAE, it said.

Alain Spohr, MD, Alstom India, said, “Our presence in Coimbatore dates to the 1970s and since then we’ve grown multifold. The opening of this facility is a testament to our commitment to the government’s flagship ‘Make in India’ & ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. We have been the preferred mobility partner on various Indian projects and are keenly looking forward to becoming a leading supplier of components across Alstom’s sites globally.”

In line with Alstom’s sustainability goals for 2025, this site has undertaken several sustainability measures like – targeting 80% of regular activities to be run on green energy, utilizing 100% of natural light during daytime, rainwater harvesting, and reusing 100% of the sewage treated water.