Alstom is executing 37% of India’s 473-km CBTC projects: MD Alain Spohr

Alain Spohr, MD, Alstom India & South Asia

Alstom has been awarded contracts worth over €90 million to provide its train control and signalling solutions for Pune Metro from Maha Metro Rail Corporation and Mumbai Metro from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Alstom will equip Mumbai Metro lines and Pune Metro lines with the communications-based train control (CBTC) technology. The combined lengths of lines 2A, 2B and 7 of Mumbai Metro make it one of the most extensive signalling projects in the country. For Pune Metro, Alstom will provide system to control 31 trains on the 32-km stretch. Alain Spohr, MD, Alstom India & South Asia, told FE’s Geeta Nair that currently India has 473 km of CBTC under execution of which Alstom is executing 37%, with high levels of localisation.

What is the market size in India for this segment and what is your market share?

Currently, India has 473 km of CBTC under execution of which Alstom is executing 37% (including new projects like Mumbai and Pune as well). Additionally, all new CBTC projects in FY18 have been awarded to Alstom. CBTC is a widely used signalling technology in all metros and light rails across the globe and is estimated to account for the largest market share. Almost 68% of the world’s automated metro lines are operated with the help of CBTC systems, which is close to three-quarters of the newly-built fully automated metro infrastructure in the last decade.

Also read | MSMEs out of the woods? Credit improves, NPAs fall as small businesses turn around

What is the value of these contracts in Mumbai and Pune?

Alstom has been awarded contracts to equip Mumbai Metro lines 2A, 2B and 7, and Pune Metro lines 1 and 2, with Urbalis 400 – Alstom’s latest generation of CTBT. The combined value of the two contracts comes to over €90 million (Rs 700 crore). In December last year, Alstom was also awarded a contract by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation to supply a CBTC signalling system for line 3 of the Mumbai Metro. The contract, which builds on rolling stock and power supply contracts won earlier this year for the same line, is worth over €100 million (Over Rs 750 crore).

What is the extent of localisation and how much is the import content. What is the investments made for ‘Make in India’ in your portfolio?

Alstom has always had localisation at the heart of its operations, worldwide. It is no different here in India. We have worked hard to build a local supply chain so that almost 90% of the components used in the manufacturing of our e-locos in Madhepura are sourced from companies in India or making in India. We follow the same model for Sri City as well, where all the electrical components used in our metros are manufactured in our facility in Coimbatore and most of the remaining equipment sourced from suppliers in the country. In fact, under the Mumbai Metro line 3 contract, in an industry first, Alstom will design and develop 75% motorised rolling stock, which will allow metro trains to quickly accelerate and decelerate.

Also read | Infosys Q4 net profit jumps 13% on-quarter to Rs 4,078 crore; key figures in a nutshell

Given the availability of rich manpower in India, the employees at our plant are all hired and trained locally. Bengaluru is also the Centre of Excellence for our global signalling projects. The centre represents 26% of the engineering workload of all main ADM & signalling sites together. And 81% of signaling-related project engineering work, being done out of Bengaluru, comes from non-Indian projects. In the last two years itself, the engineering hours clocked by our centres of excellence in India have grown by over 25% over the previous years. Now this is what ‘Make in India’ is all about and we are committed and invested in this philosophy as we believe that this will contribute majorly to India’s urban transport infrastructure.

What is new in the CBTC technology and where else has this been deployed in Indian metro rail segment?

In India, Alstom is the first company to deploy CBTC system in Kochi metro. CBTC system is a continuous, automatic train control system, which offers improvement in essential headway and average speed performance. For instance, the time gap between two metros can be as short as 70 seconds and is implemented by dedicated computers. It is designed for heavy ridership metros.