Almost 94 per cent mobile handsets sold in country are Made in India, says report

By: | Published: November 1, 2018 12:56 PM

Domestic manufacturing of mobile phones saw a significant increase in the third quarter of 2018, with almost 94 per cent of the handsets being made in the country.

Made in India, make in india, mobile handsets, handsets sold in India, CyberMedia Research, India Mobile Handset, industry newsFeature phone shipments during this period improved by 24 per cent while fusion phones witnessed a sequential decline of 41 per cent. (Reuters)

Domestic manufacturing of mobile phones saw a significant increase in the third quarter of 2018, with almost 94 per cent of the handsets being made in the country, a new report from Cyber Media Research (CMR) has said. According to CMR’s “India Mobile Handset Market Review Report”, India’s mobile handset market recorded nine per cent sequential growth during the quarter and smartphones grew sequentially by 29 per cent.

Feature phone shipments during this period improved by 24 per cent while fusion phones witnessed a sequential decline of 41 per cent. “As of third quarter of 2018, local manufacturing has now seen a significant boost. Completely knocked down (CKD) level manufacturing constitutes almost half of the overall market. Smartphone brands like OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi have moved largely to surface-mount technology (SMT).

“Reliance Jiophone also entered into SMT production in this quarter. Among domestic players, Lava has the major share in SMT production,” said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR late Wednesday.

Meanwhile, CKD level manufacturing surpassed semi knocked down (SKD) manufacturing in the third quarter of 2018. This quarter also saw aggressive launches by several smartphone players in the wake of the festive season. According to Narinder Kumar, Lead Analyst, IIG-CMR, “Q3 2018 saw sharp growth in smartphones as well as feature phones”.

“The highly competitive smartphone market witnessed traction towards online sales supported by online sales with attractive discounts, buy back offers and financing schemes in October,” Kumar added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Almost 94 per cent mobile handsets sold in country are Made in India, says report
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition