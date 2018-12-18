Almost 45 per cent of seller base from tier-II, III cities, says Flipkart

By: | Published: December 18, 2018 8:00 PM

E-commerce major Flipkart Tuesday said it has witnessed strong growth in its seller base this year, driven by "steady increase" in merchants from tier-II and III cities that now account for almost 45 per cent of the total tally.

Flipkart, Walmart, Amazon, MSME, ecommerce, latest news on flipkartThe company is working with sellers from over 10,000 pincodes and the focus is on adding more tier-II/III cities, he added. (Reuters)

E-commerce major Flipkart Tuesday said it has witnessed strong growth in its seller base this year, driven by “steady increase” in merchants from tier-II and III cities that now account for almost 45 per cent of the total tally. The Walmart-backed company, which is locked in a battle for market leadership with Amazon, said it has also added sellers from small towns such as Baleshwar (Odisha), Gobindgarh (Punjab), Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Siuri, and Lalgola (West Bengal).

“Almost 45 per cent of our seller base is from tier-II/III cities like Ludhiana, Agra, Panipat, Surat, etc. We have been witnessing steady increase in interest and acquisition of sellers from smaller cities. The number of sellers from tier-II/III cities coming on board Flipkart in 2018 is 3x of 2017,” Flipkart Senior Director (Marketplace) Nishant Gupta told PTI.

Also read| British Airways to resume flights to Pakistan after 10 years

The company is working with sellers from over 10,000 pincodes and the focus is on adding more tier-II/III cities, he added. Gupta, however, declined to comment on the number of sellers on Flipkart. Flipkart — where investors sold 77 per cent stake to Walmart for USD 16 billion earlier this year — has also tied up with government bodies from states such as Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala to enable small-scale artisans and craftsmen to sell their products on its platform.

“We are in talks with other states as well. Products like Bell Metal Handicraft (Chhattisgarh), Sabai Grass from Mayur Shilpa (Odisha), and jute/paper jewellery (Bihar) have been witnessing good demand. Such initiatives help MSMEs benefit financially and grow their business while offering a larger selection to our consumers,” he said.

To ensure a smooth onboarding experience for sellers — many of whom do not have an existing online presence — the company has feet on the street teams. “We have feet on the street teams that are based out of 21 cities. Apart from the metro cities, these teams are working from tier-II cities, including Ajmer, Cochin, Jaipur, and Bareilly,” Gupta added. He said Flipkart shares insights about customer demand and seasonal trends with these sellers to help them decide on the selection stock and drive more business volume.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Almost 45 per cent of seller base from tier-II, III cities, says Flipkart
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition