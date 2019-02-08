Allsec to provide payroll services to Samsung in 28 countries

By: | Published: February 8, 2019 6:20 AM

Jagadish Ramamoorthi, co-founder and CEO, Allsec Technologies, said, “This venture marks yet another milestone in Allsec’s successful track record of equipping businesses to embrace advanced technologies in their HR operations.

Chennai-based HR services company Allsec Technologies on Thursday announced that it has secured the mandate to provide services to Samsung across 28 countries. Allsec will be providing payroll, reimbursements, payroll related taxation, international compliance and data integration with Samsung’s extant ERP systems.

The standardised platform based self-service solutions will cover Samsung’s 22,000 employees across the globe, including key territories like West Asia, Saarc and Africa.

Allsec will offer a customised software to view the payroll data with integration to time sheets for OT pay, seamless access to customer data on intranet through employee self service (ESS) portal and international advisory support for payroll-related compliance. According to an Allsec statement, all these will be enabled by the company’s comprehensive, low touch digital HRO offerings that includes a mix of tech levers — RPA, BOTs, mobile apps, smart analytics and digital statutory solutions.

Though each country has its own payroll policy and taxation laws, Allsec will pick up respective employee data through an RPA (robotic process automation) automated interfacing capability and enable a standardised self-service portal for all Samsung employees. All this while aligning with the legal taxonomy and ensuring consistency in delivery”.

Allsec, one of the largest payroll service providers in India, has emerged as a global brand, offering high-end business process solutions across key industry verticals in 37 countries. Allsec processes about 7 lakh payslips each month for over 400 legal entities around the world. Over the years, the company has built lasting relations with customers in the areas of human resource management system (HRMS), business expenses management, and HR compliance.

Allsec works in multiple verticals with over 3,300 employees in India, UK, Philippines, and the US.

