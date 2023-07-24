Allocate more funds for mechanisation to small farmers: House panel

The government must increase investment in research and development for farm mechanisation especially for the small and marginal farmers as it plays a critical role in increasing agricultural production and productivity, a parliamentary panel has stated in its report.

The standing committee on agriculture, animal husbandry and food processing (2022-23) on ‘research and development in farm mechanisation for small and marginal farmers in the country’ has noted that between FY20 and FY23, the agriculture ministry has allocated 30% less fund for research and development to farm mechanisation scheme.

“The agriculture department should impress upon the finance ministry about the need of the hour for investing money in R and D for farm mechanisation as it plays a key role in improving agricultural production and productivity,” the panel has said.

There has been continuous reduction in funds allocated for the R&D in farm mechanisation scheme from Rs 217 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 179 crore in FY23.

Currently, the overall agricultural mechanisation level in the country, according to the panel, is around 47% which is lower than that of other developing countries such as China (59.5%) and Brazil (75%).

The panel has urged the agriculture ministry to strive for achieving 75% in farm mechanisation from the present level of 47% in a much shorter period than 25 years earlier.

The panel has noted that contribution of agricultural mechanisation in India leads to saving in seed (15%-20%), fertilizer (15%-20%), cropping intensity (5%-20%), increase in crop yield (13%-23%), improvement in germination rate (7%-25%), labour cost (20%-30%).

Currently, about 86% of the total land holdings are in small and marginal size groups, which need special efforts for its mechanisation.

Under the sub-mission on agricultural mechanisation scheme, the agriculture ministry is providing a subsidy of around 40-50% of the cost of the equipment to small and marginal farmers for the purchase of tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rotavators and rice transplanter.

The panel has stated that the government is supporting farmers by providing subsidies to procure machinery to improve farm input and farm power availability. The agriculture ministry had allocated Rs 5,490 crore during 2014-15 to 2022-23 for this purpose.

The panel report has stated that the tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rotavators, threshers and rice transplanters are some of the equipment for which a surge in demand has been witnessed over the past few years. It urged the agriculture ministry to conduct a systematic study to know the mechanisation level in the country in objective terms.