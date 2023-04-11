Alliance Air flights disrupted as pilots report sick

State-run Alliance Air on Monday witnessed flight disruptions due to ‘operational reasons’.

According to the airline, the unforeseen disruption in logistics chain directly impacted the ‘timely availability of spares’ in the industry, restricting it to fly the aircraft due safety reasons. Apart from the spares’ availability issue, a section of dissatisfied pilots reported sick en masse without giving any prior intimation, resulting in cancellation of flight operation on 24 routes, the airline said.

“The said action on part of the cockpit crew has caused inconvenience to travelling public, brought disrespect to the airline and also resulted in revenue loss,” Alliance Air said in a statement.

The airline said it managed to operate the remaining flights with the help of senior pilots.

“As no formal notice was served by this section of employees, the management is taking a serious view on this development.”

“Passengers were kept informed of these cancellations and have been facilitated with either full refund, or have been accommodated on alternate flights,” it added.