Allcargo looks to set up more logistics parks, create more jobs

Allcargo Group, an end-to-end logistics solutions provider, that showcased its fully-occupied warehouse park in Bengaluru on Monday, is planning to expand by setting up more logistics parks in India. The logistics park in Bengaluru has created direct employment opportunities of 5,500 jobs.

“We plan to open more such parks including two more in Bengaluru, and one each in Kolkata and Ahmedabad in the next two years,” Shashi Kiran Shetty, founder and chairman, Allcargo, told FE.

The park in Bengaluru has seen solid demand from large e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart that want to increase efficiencies in their supply chain, Shetty said.

With the park in Bengaluru, Allcargo said it will further complement Karnataka to become a logistics hub that seamlessly connects India to the southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, making the state a desired destination for big businesses.

The park will also act as a strategic warehousing destination in line with the government’s National Logistics policy and the PM Gati Shakti plan that has been looking to solidify first and last mile connectivity, both for commercial and other purposes.

Allcargo’s Malur Logistics Park in Bengaluru will complement the PM Gati Shakti plan which aims to reduce the overall cost of logistics to 8% of India’s GDP from 13% now. There is also further proposed expansion of the Malur Logistics Park by 200 acres, which will pave the way forward for further employment opportunities.

“The park will be a key enabler and ensure that businesses can leverage the strategic location with built-to-suit warehouses that meet customer requirements in major cities through connectivity across major railways stations and airport…The park will bring forward much required efficiencies and productivity in logistics including digitalization, augmented warehousing capacity and robust physical infrastructure,” the company said in a statement.

“We, at Allcargo Group are envisioning an India, where a complete transformation of our supply chain is reality with hyper connectivity of our roadways and railways along with superior air connectivity. We dream of future where coffee from Chikmagalur will seamlessly make its way via National Highway 73 to Mangalore port for possible consumption at a café in Paris. Karnataka has always been an outlier in India and has become a key hub for information technology, as well as several industries and the e-commerce sector,” Shetty said.