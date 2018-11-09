Allahabad Bank to get government investment of Rs 3054 cr in FY 2019

Published: November 9, 2018

State-run Allahabad Bank on Thursday said the Centre is infusing Rs 3,054 crore into it as an investment during the current fiscal.

In a stock exchange filing, the lender said, “…the bank has received a communication from the government of India, ministry of finance, department of financial services, regarding a fresh capital infusion of Rs 3,054 crore towards contribution of the central government in the preferential allotment of equity shares (special securities/bonds) of the bank during the financiai year 2018-19, as government’s investment.”

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio as per Basel-III stood at 6.88% as on June 30, 2018. The government owned a 71.81% stake in Allahabad Bank at the end of first quarter of FY19.

Notably, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had imposed additional restrictions on the Kolkata-headquartered bank under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework in May this year.

The central bank had asked the lender to restrict expansion of risk-weighted assets (RWA), reduce exposure to high-risk loans and restrict accessing or renewing wholesale deposits.

The public sector bank reported a net loss of Rs 1,944.37 crore for the first quarter this fiscal against a net profit of Rs 28.84 crore during the same period last fiscal as the lender saw a 29% fall in its operating profit and a 53.6% rise in provisions to cover sticky loans.

The bank, however, pruned the losses substantially on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Its net loss for the fourth quarter last fiscal had stood at Rs 3,509.63 crore. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) in absolute term came down to Rs 25,067.55 crore as on June 2018 from Rs 26,562.79 crore as on March 2018.

However, on a year-on-year basis, it was up by over 19% from Rs 21,032.42 crore as on June 2017. Gross NPAs as a percentage of total loans stood at 15.97% in the June quarter against 15.96% in the previous quarter, while Net NPAs were at 7.32% against 8.04%.

Stock Market

TRENDING NOW

