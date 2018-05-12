​​​
  3. Allahabad Bank posts net loss at Rs 3,510 crore in Q4

Allahabad Bank posts net loss at Rs 3,510 crore in Q4

The bank’s total income, in the quarter under review, fell by about 17% year-on-year to Rs 4,259.37 crore from Rs 5,105.07 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.

By: | Kolkata | Published: May 12, 2018 3:34 AM
Allahabad Bank, Allahabad Bank net loss, Allahabad Bank q4 State-run Allahabad Bank on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 3,509.63 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2018 due to an increase in provisioning to cover non-performing assets and a reduction in total income. (PTI)

State-run Allahabad Bank on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 3,509.63 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2018 due to an increase in provisioning to cover non-performing assets and a reduction in total income. The Kolkata-based lender had posted a net profit of Rs 111.16 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal. The bank’s total income, in the quarter under review, fell by about 17% year-on-year to Rs 4,259.37 crore from Rs 5,105.07 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.

Provisions stood at Rs  4783.42 crore as against Rs 1430.16 crore in the year-ago period. Gross non-performing assets went up to Rs 26,562.79 crore as on March 31, 2018, up by 28% y-o-y from Rs 20,687.83 crore in the March quarter previous fiscal. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total advances stood at 15.96% at the end of March quarter of FY18 from 13.09% in same period of FY17. Its net non-performing assets were at Rs 12,229.13 crore at the end of this quarter under review, as against Rs 13,433.51 crore as on March 31, 2017.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top