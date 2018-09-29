All-round enduros: BMW Motorrad launches new F 750 GS and F 850 GS motorcycles in India

​​​
These twins are called a perfect synthesis of touring and long-distance capability, combined with sporty dynamics and supreme off-road performance.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 29, 2018 12:56 AM
These twins are called a perfect synthesis of touring and long-distance capability, combined with sporty dynamics and supreme off-road performance. On Friday, BMW Motorrad India launched the new BMW F 750 GS and BMW F 850 GS in India, available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU).

The F 750 GS is priced from Rs 11.95 lakh onwards, and the F 850 GS is priced starting Rs 12.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the motorcycles are available in three trim levels—Standard, Pro Low Suspension and Pro—to meet individual riding requirements. While the Standard trim is well-equipped in itself, the Pro Low Suspension and Pro trims get more electronics and visual elements.

The major difference between the two motorcycles is that the F 750 GS is designed for riders who prefer a travel endurance motorcycle that has a low seat height, copious power availability and powerful all-round qualities, while the F 850 GS offers more power and torque, and is claimed to have better touring and off-road abilities.

Both motorcycles share the same two-cylinder, 853cc petrol engine, but with different output. The one on the F 750 GS produces maximum power of 57kW (77bhp) at 7,500rpm, and the one on the F 850 GS generates peak power of 70kW (95bhp) at 8,250rpm. And both get a six-speed gearbox. In addition, both the motorcycles offer ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ riding modes.

