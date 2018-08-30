All realty projects to eventually come under RERA ambit, says minister

RERA was fully notified in 2017 and states were given powers to notify their respective rules and appoint regulatory authorities.

All real estate projects will eventually come under the ambit of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

“I have hinted this to all the states regarding ongoing (projects) and the other (projects) as well. Ultimately, RERA will assert itself in the mechanism… this is a new act and it will take some time to get fully established… All the projects will eventually come under its ambit,” Puri said at a CII-CBRE Realty 2018 event.

RERA was fully notified in 2017 and states were given powers to notify their respective rules and appoint regulatory authorities. While this is applicable across the country except Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal is the only state to not implement RERA, a law which was passed after almost a decade of persistence by home-buyers.

According to the housing and urban affairs ministry, of the 29 states where the act is to be enforced, 10 have appointed a permanent regulator, 17 states have an interim authority. As many as 21 states have established an online portal.

The state RERA rules, wherever implemented, are not very clear about registration of on-going projects launched before all sections of the RERA Act became law on May 1, 2017.

Among states that gave exemptions to projects under the “ongoing” category was Telangana, which excluded all projects for which building permissions were approved prior to January 1 this year by local authorities. The Uttar Pradesh government has also excluded projects if they meets one of the four conditions — services have been handed over to local authority, common areas have been handed over to RWA, 60% of sale/lease deed executed and application filed for completion certificate.