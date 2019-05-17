All is well, says Indigo amid promoter’s feud; market doesn’t buy ‘growth on track’ story

With reports of serious differences between the two promoters of IndiGo \u2014 Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal \u2014 over the strategies and ambitions for the airline surfacing, the company management on Thursday went into a damage control mode. Ronojoy Dutta, CEO, InterGlobe Aviation, which owns the low-cost airline, said in an e-mail to employees that the airline\u2019s growth strategy remains unchanged and the management has the full backing of the board of directors to implement it. The belated action, however, did not have the desired result as IndiGo\u2019s share tumbled 8.82% to close at `1,466.60 on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 9.82% to `1,450.50. At the NSE, shares plummeted 8.40% to close at `1,475. Following the plunge in the scrip, the company\u2019s market valuation dropped by `5,455.89 crore to `56,377.11 crore on the BSE. IndiGo currently has a 47% market share in the domestic passenger market. \u201cI want to assure you that the growth strategy of the airline remains unchanged and firmly in place, and the management is fully charged by the board to implement it,\u201d Dutta said in the email. \u201cI am sure you are all aware of the press reports regarding alleged disagreements between our two promoters Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal,\u201d he added. READ ALSO |\u00a0IndiGo CEO calms employee fears but does not debunk Bhatia, Gangwal fallout news The CEO said the company would continue its focus on creating value for all shareholders, customers, employees and the communities it serves. In order to resolve the differences amicably so that it does not affect the airline\u2019s functioning, Gangwal and Bhatia are taking help from law firms J Sagar Associates and Khatian & Co, respectively, according to sources. However, if the differences between the two do not get resolved within a limited time frame, one option could be separation between the two. The possibility of the two moving to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) can also not be ruled out in the long run. In both the cases, IndiGo is set to witness a setback in terms of growth. IndiGo did not respond to any media queries, but in response to a clarification sought from the exchanges, it said, \u201cThe company is not in a position to comment on such news as it relates to the promoters of the company\u201d. While Gangwal owns around 37% stake in InterGlobe Aviation, Bhatia has around 38%. Sources said while the areas of operation between the two promoters were earmarked, off late, differences started emerging over strategies for growth. While Gangwal, a US citizen, supports high-speed growth to take advantage of the expanding domestic market, Bhatia favours a more cautious approach for the next phase of growth, especially international. Founded in 2006, IndiGo placed an order for 250 A320 aircraft for $26.5 billion in 2015. Since then, its domestic market share has jumped from 30% in FY16 to 47% at FY19-end. Gangwal, who has worked with the United Airlines and US Airways, was the man behind these large orders, and wants the airline to become a global carrier. In contrast, Bhatia ran the airline in India. He even acted as an interim CEO after president and whole-time director Aditya Ghosh quit in July, 2018. The company management may put up a brave face but if the differences carry on and are not resolved fast, it is sure to affect the airline\u2019s growth. \u201cIt is not a great timing for a dispute to crop up. The industry is already struggling due to grounding of Jet Airways. And now this rift. If not resolved quickly it can snowball into a full-fledged legal dispute. The airline (IndiGo) has ambitious plans to expand international operations,\u201d an aviation expert said. IndiGo has a fleet size of 225 aircraft, including Airbus A320, A321 and regional jets ATRs. It added 55 aircraft \u2014 more than half of planes added by all domestic carriers \u2014 during calendar year 2018 and has plans to continue expansion of fleet at the same rate this year. It services 54 domestic and 17 international destinations, with around 1,400 daily flight operations. During the October-December quarter IndiGo\u2019s net profit had declined 75% year-on-year at `191 crore due to higher jet fuel prices, soaring lease rentals and other costs. The company will announce its January-March earnings on May 27.