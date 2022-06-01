All India Housing Price Index slows to 1.8% in Q4

The growth in the all India House Price Index slowed to 1.8% in the final quarter of FY22 compared to 2.7% in the year-ago period, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release on Tuesday.

Prices in Kolkata expanded by 19.2%, while those in Bengaluru contracted 11.3%.

On a sequential basis, the index contracted 1.1%. Kolkata, Chennai and Kanpur recorded sequential growth, while the index contracted for the remaining cities.

The RBI releases the All India Housing Price Index on the basis of transaction-level data received from the housing registration authorities in 10 cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.