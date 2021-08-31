  • MORE MARKET STATS

All-India House Price Index slows to 2% in Q1: RBI

By: |
August 31, 2021 8:32 PM

"All-India HPI recorded 2.0 per cent annual growth (y-o-y) in Q1:2021-22 as compared with 2.7 per cent growth in the previous quarter and 2.8 per cent a year ago," the central bank said in a release.

All-India House Price IndexOn a sequential or quarter-on-quarter basis, the all-India HPI registered a 0.5 per cent growth in the April-June period of 2021-22.

The growth in all-India House Price Index (HPI) slowed to 2 per cent in the first quarter this fiscal against 2.8 per cent in the year-ago period, according to RBI data released on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank releases a quarterly house price index (HPI) based on transaction-level data received from housing registration authorities in ten major cities. The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

Related News

“All-India HPI recorded 2.0 per cent annual growth (y-o-y) in Q1:2021-22 as compared with 2.7 per cent growth in the previous quarter and 2.8 per cent a year ago,” the central bank said in a release.

The HPI growth varied widely across the cities. It ranged from an expansion of 8.8 per cent (Ahmedabad) to a contraction of (-) 5.1 per cent (Chennai).

On a sequential or quarter-on-quarter basis, the all-India HPI registered a 0.5 per cent growth in the April-June period of 2021-22.

Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kanpur and Lucknow recorded a sequential decline in HPI, whereas it increased in the other five cities.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. All-India House Price Index slows to 2% in Q1 RBI
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bank credit grows 6 per cent in June
2Notchless iPhone 13 revealed on Apple TV+ comedy show Ted Lasso?
3PayU to acquire BillDesk for Rs 34,000 cr in one of the biggest deals in Indian fintech